Major winter storm: Potential for heavy snow of at least 6 inches in Pittsburgh region this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Potential significant snowfall is expected this weekend as a storm system moves in.

Periods of snow will develop late Saturday night. On Sunday, there is potential for heavy snow of at least six inches, especially east and south of Pittsburgh. Some areas could get even more than that, particularly by Sunday evening.

Drivers should be cautious, as the snow could make travel tricky.

By Monday, we’ll only see a couple of lingering flurries.

A lot of uncertainty remains with this storm. Severe Weather Team 11 is watching the forecast closely. Make sure to check back and watch Channel 11 News over the next few days for the latest update.

