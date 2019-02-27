PITTSBURGH - A couple of quick-hitting systems will bring a few chances of rain and snow to the area the next couple of days.
Scattered flurries are possible Wednesday morning, with light snow north of Interstate 80.
Much of the day will be dry, but that same system will bring a few rain or snow showers to the rest of the area Wednesday evening. No accumulation is expected south of I-80.
Temperatures will range from the 30s along the I-80 corridor to near 50 degrees south of Interstate 70.
A second system will skirt our area Thursday night, bringing the chance for a quick shot of snow. The best chance of snow will be southeast in the mountains.
