PITTSBURGH - The weekend starts dry, but a quick moving storm will bring a one-two punch of rain and snow showers through Sunday.
It will be chilly but dry through most of the day Saturday, and winds will be light if you're trying to rake the leaves.
Related Headlines
A cold rain moves in before sunset, so grab the umbrella and the winter coats if you're headed out to dinner, the movies or a community holiday event.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Temperatures will be cold enough for snow showers overnight into early Sunday morning, and while most snow will melt around Pittsburgh, some light accumulation will be possible north towards I-80.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any forecast changes that could impact your plans Saturday and Sunday, including where there could be some slick spots as you head out to church or work.
TRENDING NOW:
- Navy veteran found dead in his apartment died 3 years prior, medical examiner says
- Sex offender removed from hospital during birth of his child
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- VIDEO: What you need to know if you're heading to Light Up Night
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}