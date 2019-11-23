  • Quick-moving storm will bring combo of rain and snow this weekend

    PITTSBURGH - The weekend starts dry, but a quick moving storm will bring a one-two punch of rain and snow showers through Sunday. 

    It will be chilly but dry through most of the day Saturday, and winds will be light if you're trying to rake the leaves. 

    A cold rain moves in before sunset, so grab the umbrella and the winter coats if you're headed out to dinner, the movies or a community holiday event. 

    Temperatures will be cold enough for snow showers overnight into early Sunday morning, and while most snow will melt around Pittsburgh, some light accumulation will be possible north towards I-80. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any forecast changes that could impact your plans Saturday and Sunday, including where there could be some slick spots as you head out to church or work.

