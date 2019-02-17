PITTSBURGH - A quick-moving system will bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday.
This storm is still coming together, but right now Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking snow developing after lunch, possibly mixing with freezing rain or sleet through the afternoon in northern counties. In southern counties, expect mainly rain showers.
With so many precipitation types in the forecast, you can see how complicated this system will be. Our team of meteorologists will be updating the forecast through the weekend, so check back often for the latest.
Icy spots will be possible late Sunday and could slow travel into Monday morning, especially north of Pittsburgh.
