Quick warm up to start the work week

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will warm up fast Monday after a frosty start in parts of the area. Hazy sunshine will help push temperatures up into the lower 70s today.

The sun will be hazy because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires aloft. Right now, this is not expected to create any air quality issues, but you will notice a high, hazy sky at many times during the next few days.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday with some humidity, giving us our first real taste of summer heat. The heat will continue through Thursday with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cool off a few spots the second half of the week with rain chances Thursday through Saturday morning.

