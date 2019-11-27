PITTSBURGH - Rain and very strong winds may disrupt your holiday plans and preparations Wednesday.
A wind advisory will go into effect for the entire area at 10 a.m. and continue through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wet weather will be with us on and off throughout the morning, leading to ponding and hydroplaning on roads as you set out to grandmother's house for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Rain will taper off around lunchtime, but the wind will pick up as a cold front slides through and stays with us much of the day and evening.
Winds will gust to 50 mph or more at times, leading to the possibility of spotty power outages and downed trees. The strongest winds will happen between noon and 5 p.m., but the strong breeze will last much of Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving will be cold with a few snow flurries. A light snow shower will be possible in the mountains and near Interstate 80.
