  • Rain and thunderstorms moving in, sticking around for Halloween

    PITTSBURGH - Rain, wind, storms, cold air and snow showers. You'll need to gear up for all of it as a game-changing storm system blows through the area.  

    Updated List: Trick-or-treat times for southwestern Pennsylvania

    Light rain showers will ramp up to steady rain, along with the threat for strong-to-severe storms, by Thursday afternoon, with some storms bringing the risk for damaging winds. 

    Steady rain will taper to showers as the night goes on, so trick-or-treaters will still need an umbrella or rain gear. Winds will also be picking up with gusts up to 30 miles per hour ushering colder temperatures.

