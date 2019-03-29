PITTSBURGH - Areas of rain will make many roads wet Friday morning, with ponding possible in many spots.
Make sure the kids have an umbrella for the bus stop with rain possible for much of the area during the morning hours.
Rain will taper to a few showers Friday afternoon and Friday night.
Rain will pick up again Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Winds will gust to 40 mph as a cold front approaches late in the day Saturday. Colder air pours in rapidly behind the front, changing rain to snow showers Saturday night before ending.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we pinpoint when the rain will change to snow this weekend and where you could see some white grass by Sunday morning.
