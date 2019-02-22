PITTSBURGH - Friday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the low 40s.
A strong storm system will bring rain back into the area Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms Saturday night.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
A High Wind Watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for winds that could gust up to 50 and 60 mph in spots.
The high winds and saturated ground could bring down trees and lead to power outages.
Our team of meteorologists will track this storm hour-by-hour, updating the timing and threats for your area. Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking the impacts this system will have on the upcoming Pens-Flyers Stadium Series game in Philadelphia.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}