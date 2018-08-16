Scattered showers and a few storms are back in the forecast.
An isolated shower will be possible during Thursday’s morning commute, with more widespread rain developing after lunch.
Any storms that pop up could bring heavy downpours and localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking any areas at risk of high water.
The weather pattern doesn't change much Friday or Saturday, with several rounds of rain possible.
