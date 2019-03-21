PITTSBURGH - Two quick systems will bring rain and the threat of snow showers before the week ends.
The first system will push rain showers through the area on and off during the day Thursday. Most of the rain will be light and spotty with many dry hours.
The second system will bring cold air into the region. That will allow snow showers to break out Friday morning.
Most of the snow will melt, but there is the chance that some areas could see some light accumulation, especially on the grassy surfaces. An inch or two of snow is possible in the ridges.
Our team of meteorologists will be watching the track of this system closely, and we'll alert you if we see the possibility of icy spots developing during the morning commute Friday, or throughout the day.
