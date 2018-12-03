PITTSBURGH - Snow showers will mix in with the rain during the late afternoon and early evening.
Snow showers could create some icy spots across the area Monday night before tapering to just a few flurries after midnight.
Related Headlines
A mix of rain and snow showers will leave roads wet, and as temperatures fall below freezing, untreated surfaces could become slick.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
This round of wintry weather is the first of several systems that will keep us locked in the cold with snow showers off and on.
High temperatures will struggle into the mid-30s the next couple of days, with occasional snow flurries and light snow showers through Thursday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}