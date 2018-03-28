  • Rain continuing for much of day Wednesday

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    

    Rain will be in the area much of the day Wednesday, with most areas seeing about a quarter-inch of additional rain through the early evening.

    The day started with light rain and fog that led to ponding on roads and reduced visibility in parts of the area.

    Temperatures will be in the 50s much of the day Wednesday.

    On and off rain will continue through Thursday and into Friday. A rumble of thunder is also possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

