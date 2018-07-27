Spotty showers and isolated storms will stick around during the day Friday.
While much of the day will be dry, a shower can pop up at any point in time.
The best chance of thunderstorms will be east and southeast of the city of Pittsburgh during the day. Brief heavy rain will be possible with any storm that forms.
Showers will clear out early Friday evening, leaving behind drier air and comfortable temperatures.
High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s, with temperatures near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Expect the weekend to be dry.
