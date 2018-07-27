  • Rain continuing through day after strong overnight storms

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Spotty showers and isolated storms will stick around during the day Friday.

    While much of the day will be dry, a shower can pop up at any point in time.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Watch Channel 11 Morning News started at 4:30 a.m. to know what to expect for your morning commute.

    The best chance of thunderstorms will be east and southeast of the city of Pittsburgh during the day. Brief heavy rain will be possible with any storm that forms.

    PHOTOS: Storm Tracker shows storms through Friday

    Showers will clear out early Friday evening, leaving behind drier air and comfortable temperatures.

    High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s, with temperatures near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Expect the weekend to be dry.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories