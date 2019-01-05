  • Rain continuing through Saturday morning

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Rain showers began Friday night, and will continue through early Saturday. 

    Most of the steady rain will fall while you're sleeping, with a few leftover showers moving out before lunch Saturday. 

    Clouds will slowly fade through the afternoon, leaving sunshine and milder temperatures for the latter half of the day.

    Another fast-moving system could stir up a few flurries early Sunday; otherwise, a mix of clouds and sunshine and mild temperatures will close the weekend.  

