Get outdoors to enjoy the sunshine Sunday because it won’t last for long.
There will be plenty of sunshine today, with a high of 64 degrees.
Sunday night will be mainly clear and mild with a low of 44 degrees. The average low for this time of year is 42.
Clean up mulch beds and fertilize your lawn, but hold off on planting.
Frost is possible in the forecast through May.
Monday will be even milder with highs reaching the upper-60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday, with showers approaching late.
A southern storm is bringing back showers, which will also bring our stretch of rain-free days to an end.
There will be showers at times – along with cooler temperatures – on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures should get to the mid-50s.
