    PITTSBURGH - A better chance of rain arrives late Friday night with an approaching cold front. Rain could be heavy at times and thunder is also possible.  

    Leftover rain showers will gradually end Saturday morning, with less humid-more comfortable air moving in through the afternoon.

    Soccer and baseball fields may be wet from overnight rain early Saturday, but drying out as the day goes on. Humidity levels will drop through the day, so head to the park or the trail for a walk or bike ride. 

    You'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Harvest Moon Saturday night when hanging out with friends or family.

    Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies, low humidity and warm temperatures, a perfect day to head outdoors.

