PITTSBURGH - A few morning rain showers could mix with snow showers through midday Monday as cooler air returns.
High temperatures will only make it into the 40s Monday and it will be windy.
Most of the area can expect winds to gust up to 30 mph, although the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties -- where a wind advisory is in effect -- could get gusts between 45 and 50 mph.
