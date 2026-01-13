Rain developing late tonight, continuing into Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be breezy again Tuesday, but temperatures will climb into the 40s as clouds increase during the afternoon.

Rain will develop late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. You can expect on and off showers the first half of the day with rain showers changing to snow showers from northwest to southeast across the area during the afternoon and early evening.

Some accumulation will be possible Wednesday night with any untreated surfaces freezing over as temperatures drop into the teens by Thursday morning. There will be a few snow showers and flurries Thursday. Highs will barely make it into the 20s.

