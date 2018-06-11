  • Rain falling through Monday morning before making exit

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Light to occasionally moderate rain will push south during the morning Monday, exiting the area completely by noon.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Most areas can expect less than a tenth of an inch of additional rainfall. No more flooding is expected.

    RELATED: Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures

    Clouds will part a bit during the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle into the lower 70s today.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain falling through Monday morning before making exit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures

  • Headline Goes Here

    Line of heavy storms floods roads, business

  • Headline Goes Here

    May temperatures reached record highs in these 8 states

  • Headline Goes Here

    Second round of severe weather causes flooding. downed trees, power lines