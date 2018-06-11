Light to occasionally moderate rain will push south during the morning Monday, exiting the area completely by noon.
Most areas can expect less than a tenth of an inch of additional rainfall. No more flooding is expected.
Clouds will part a bit during the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle into the lower 70s today.
