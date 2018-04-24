  • Rain falling throughout day Tuesday

    Updated:

    Rain will become more widespread by mid-morning Tuesday, with on and off rain throughout the day.

    Most areas will see less than a quarter-inch of rain by late Tuesday afternoon.

    It will be breezy and much cooler Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

    Showers will linger on and off Tuesday night and Wednesday, with below normal temperatures through the end of the week.

