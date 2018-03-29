  • Rain, fog expected for morning commute Thursday

    Updated:

    Keep the umbrella handy -- off and on rain is in the forecast through Friday. 

    Rain showers and fog will slow your morning commute Thursday, then steadier rain moves in for the afternoon. 

    Winds will pick up as well, with gusts 15 to 20 mph possible through the evening.

    An isolated thunderstorm could also develop, and-while widespread severe weather is not expected-heavier rain is possible.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the system for possible flooding, check our forecast often for updates. 

