Rain heads out Tuesday, chilly temperatures remain

PITTSBURGH — Rain will head out early today, but clouds will linger into the afternoon and the breezy will make it feel chilly. We’ll see some sun later this afternoon. Winds will be 15-22 mph making the mid to upper 40s feel a bit cooler.

Rain returns late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. It will be a chilly Thanksgiving with temperatures only making it into the lower 40s.

Snow may mix in as temperatures turn colder Thursday night into Black Friday morning. Scattered snow showers will be around at times Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 30s.

