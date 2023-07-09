Rain heavy at times; localized flooding a possibility

PITTSBURGH — Most of us avoided rain last night with the exception of some storms that rolled through north of Pittsburgh. This morning, more widespread showers are working back in from the south and west. Initial light rain could turn heavy at times later this morning, particularly for areas south and east of the city. You’ll need the rain gear as you head out the door.

As we get into the afternoon, additional showers and a few storms will fire, depending on who sees sunshine break out behind this morning’s rain. Severe weather in the form of damaging winds or hail is unlikely, but a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out with the main threat today being heavy rain. Storms could lead to localized flooding, although that won’t be widespread. Showers wrap up this evening with patchy fog possible overnight.

Humidity drops off tomorrow as temperatures take off, making for a pleasant few days of summer weather. Highs by mid-week bounce back into the mid-80s with the next chance for storms not until Thursday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 today as we track rain and embedded storms.

