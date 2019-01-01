PITTSBURGH - 2018 will end on a wet and windy note.
Rain showers will dampen New Year's Eve plans for most areas, so grab the umbrella as you head out. Fog will also disrupt your plans with reduced visibility through midnight.
Winds will pick up through the evening as well, with peak wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph possible in some areas.
A wind advisory continues through early Tuesday morning, and gusts could be strong enough to bring down trees or power lines.
Temperatures will fall through the day Tuesday, from the 40s into the 30s by the afternoon.
