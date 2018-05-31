Showers and storms will be in the area on and off into the weekend.
Expect spotty showers for Thursday’s morning commute, with a rumble of thunder in a spot or two.
Showers and storms will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours, with locally heavy rain and strong wind possible in some of the storms. Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the heavy rain threat through the evening.
The stormy pattern continues Friday, as yet another system triggers the threat of thunderstorms. Once again, locally heavy rain will be possible that could lead to localized flooding in a few areas.
