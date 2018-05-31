  • Rain in spots Thursday morning; showers, storms more numerous Thursday afternoon

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected midday through the late afternoon. Some strong storms and an isolated severe storm are possible.
     

    The strongest storm will contain locally heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. 

    The wet weather will wind down into the late evening and overnight hours with fog developing. Lows will be near 70. 

    Highs Friday will be in the low 80s with humid conditions. A cold front will move in and bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. 

