It will be another wet drive Friday morning, with rain much of the time but also some snow.
Rain will mix with snow in many areas during the mid- to late-morning hours Friday. No accumulation is expected with air and ground temperatures well above freezing.
Rain will taper off during the mid-day hours, leaving the area with cloudy skies for the afternoon.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh until Saturday.
Friday will be a much cooler day with highs near 40 degrees.
Most of the Easter weekend will be dry with only narrow band of rain and snow showers Saturday night. Easter Sunday will be chilly, with highs in the low to mid-40s.
