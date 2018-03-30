  • Rain mixing with snow Friday morning

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    It will be another wet drive Friday morning, with rain much of the time but also some snow

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Rain will mix with snow in many areas during the mid- to late-morning hours Friday. No accumulation is expected with air and ground temperatures well above freezing.

    Rain will taper off during the mid-day hours, leaving the area with cloudy skies for the afternoon.

    A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh until Saturday.

    Friday will be a much cooler day with highs near 40 degrees.  

    Most of the Easter weekend will be dry with only narrow band of rain and snow showers Saturday night. Easter Sunday will be chilly, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain mixing with snow Friday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Kindergartner's hilarious 'weather report' takes internet by storm

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures rising slightly as possible storms approach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night