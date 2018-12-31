PITTSBURGH - Rain will continue through the evening Monday and could be moderate at times, potentially breaking the yearly rainfall record.
Temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees during the afternoon and continue to rise overnight into the upper 50s.
A wind advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Winds could gust to 40 and 50 mph overnight.
Colder air moves in Tuesday morning, with temperatures only in the 40s as breezy winds continue.
