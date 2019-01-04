PITTSBURGH - We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today as mid and high clouds have built in ahead of a low-pressure system.
Plan on grabbing your umbrella before you head out about 9 p.m. as we’ll be tracking a chance for showers. Rain will become more widespread as the night wears on.
Related Headlines
Saturday morning will bring a few showers to the area with gradual clearing taking place through the day. Temperatures in the morning Saturday will be in the upper 30s with highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday morning may bring a few sprinkles or flurries to higher elevations. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}