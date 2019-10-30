  • Rain moving back in Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - Pack the umbrella as you head out early Wednesday, wet weather is moving back in. Look for a few showers late Wednesday afternoon, with periods of steadier rain in the forecast Thursday.

    Rain on Halloween will be steady at times, especially late day into the evening. Kids headed out for trick-or-treat will need rain gear, along with flash lights to keep them safe.

    An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

    Winds will pick up through the evening as well, with gusts to 25 mph possible. 

