PITTSBURGH - Two quick systems will bring rain and the threat of snow showers before the week ends.
The first system will push rain showers into the area before sunrise Thursday, with scattered showers possible in some areas during the morning commute.
Related Headlines
Have the umbrella handy during the afternoon too -- as a few showers will pop up from time to time through sunset.
Temperatures will fall to near freezing by early Friday, setting the stage for a little light snow.
Most of the snow will melt, but there is the chance that some areas could see some light accumulation, especially in the higher elevations east.
Our team of meteorologists will be watching the track of this system closely, and we'll alert you if we see the possibility of icy spots developing during the morning commute Friday, or throughout the day.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}