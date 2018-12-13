PITTSBURGH - Dust off the umbrellas.
A slow-moving storm will bring wet weather through Saturday. Showers will slow your evening commute Friday, as the leading edge of a large system tracks north. Rain will be steady at times Friday night, so grab the raincoat if you're headed out holiday shopping, to a show or to dinner with family and friends.
Saturday won't be a complete washout, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking steady rain at times, especially early and late day.
Right now, Pittsburgh is close to breaking its yearly rainfall record, with more than 53 inches already making this the second-wettest year on record.
It will be mild through the weekend, with highs near 50 degrees, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
