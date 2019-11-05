PITTSBURGH - Light rain will have you reaching for the umbrella early Tuesday, with off and on showers through the morning commute.
Wet weather will roll in before sunrise, and stick around through early afternoon.
Rain won't be heavy, so no flooding is expected-but wet roads and wet leaves will add to your car's stopping distance. Allow some extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Blow the dust off your winter coat too-a late week system could bring us our first shot of winter weather-with a wintry mix changing to snow.
