PITTSBURGH - Grab your umbrella heading out the door Tuesday, as showers will overspread the area through the morning commute and evolve into a steady, light rain by mid-morning.
Showers will head out of the area during the afternoon, leaving the evening commute dry.
Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be our break day before another system brings rain to the area Thursday. The rain will change to snow from north to south across the area Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing some light accumulation to much of the area by the end of the evening Thursday.
