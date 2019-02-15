PITTSBURGH - Wet weather returns for the morning commute Friday. Showers move in before sunrise and continue off and on through mid-morning.
A few wet snowflakes may fall as temperatures drop through the day, but no accumulating snow is expected.
Blustery and cold weather will start your weekend, so grab the jacket before you head out Saturday. Wind chills will dip into the teens through the day.
Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking a southern storm that may bring showers back into the area late Sunday-check back for updates.
