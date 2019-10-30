PITTSBURGH - It's time to find the umbrella and a clear poncho for the Halloween costume.
Most of the day Wednesday will be dry, with rain developing toward the evening commute. Periods of rain will continue on and off Wednesday night with an isolated clap of thunder.
Related Headlines
The heaviest rain arrives Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. While it will not rain all afternoon and evening, pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening, putting a damper on trick-or-treating across the area.
You can get updated forecasts for Halloween with our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Watch for flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas during the day Thursday as 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely across much of the region.
Much colder air rushes in late Thursday night, with temperatures in many areas not getting out of the mid-40s Friday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}