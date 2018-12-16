  • Rain moving out, cold air moving in for start of week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Cloudy and mild with showers and periods of rain mainly south of I-80 today.

    Temperatures will still be above the seasonal average high of 39 degrees and the average low of 25 degrees.

    Depending on location some areas will see from .50" to 1.5" of rain through noon Sunday.

    Showers will taper off by Sunday afternoon when colder, drier air will move in to start the new week.

    On Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s along with generally partly cloudy conditions.

