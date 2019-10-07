PITTSBURGH - Clearing skies and light winds could set the stage for areas of fog early Tuesday morning.
As temperatures cool overnight, moisture from the rain-soaked ground will help to create pockets of fog, especially before sunrise and through the morning commute.
Watch for reduced visibility in spots, and allow some extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Also-remember to use low beam headlights when driving through foggy areas.
Through the afternoon, humidity levels will drop and sunshine will return which will allow temperatures to rebound into the 60s.
