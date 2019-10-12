PITTSBURGH - Throw the umbrella in the car as you head out early Saturday and bring a sweatshirt. Clouds, cool temps and damp weather will be in the area through the first part of the day.
Scattered rain showers will dampen your outdoor plans through mid-morning, with most areas rain free by noon.
Gradual clearing will allow sunshine to return by the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to get back near 60 degrees.
Clear skies and light winds will allow temps to tank Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with some areas waking up to lows near freezing and patchy frost.
Frost advisory tonight, check in with Channel 11 News live and local Right Now. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7eCVaBftFH— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) October 12, 2019
Sunday will be pleasant and cool with sunshine and highs in the low 60's.
