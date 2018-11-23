  • Rain on the way, winter weather advisory issued for parts of area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Milder air moves back in Friday with highs in the low 40s. We'll see a decrease in clouds throughout the day with light winds. Clouds move back in Friday night with lows near freezing.

    Some areas may see a mix of freezing rain and rain, especially north, early Saturday morning before temperatures rise and precipitation changes to all rain. 

    PHOTOS: Storm tracker showing rain for Saturday

    A Winter Weather Advisory was extended to include Butler, Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday

    A brief period of freezing rain could lead to icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the system, so check back often tonight for updates.

