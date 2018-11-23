PITTSBURGH - Milder air moves back in Friday with highs in the low 40s. We'll see a decrease in clouds throughout the day with light winds. Clouds move back in Friday night with lows near freezing.
Some areas may see a mix of freezing rain and rain, especially north, early Saturday morning before temperatures rise and precipitation changes to all rain.
PHOTOS: Storm tracker showing rain for Saturday
A Winter Weather Advisory was extended to include Butler, Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday
JUST IN: A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended into Butler, Indiana, Westmoreland & Armstrong Counties from 3 am - 11 am for freezing rain potential. More on @WPXI News at Noon. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/9YIC4z8r1S— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 23, 2018
A brief period of freezing rain could lead to icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.
