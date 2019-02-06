PITTSBURGH - Keep the umbrella ready the next few days as several rounds of rain will move across the area through Friday morning.
Spotty showers will evolve into a steady rain late Wednesday morning.
Rain will be on and off through Thursday night, with a few bouts of heavier rain possible.
Rainfall amounts will total 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning, with a few areas picking up a bit more.
Area streams and creeks will have to be watched closely late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
River levels will come up Friday and Saturday as water makes its way into area rivers.
Water should come up onto the Mon Wharf parking area and North Shore River Walk Friday and recede by the end of the weekend.
