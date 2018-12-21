0 Rain prompting flood advisory to change to snow showers

PITTSBURGH - With several rounds of wet weather that will impact plans heading into the weekend, a Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh until Monday.

Colder air sweeps back into the area Friday. Wet roads and rain showers will disrupt your plans during the day, but by evening temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 30s, changing rain showers to snow showers.

We're updating the timing of when the rain changes to snow showers -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

Rain will continue on and off into Friday night, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the area. The rain will lead to gradual rises on area rivers into the weekend.

Periods of rain will continue into Friday evening before mixing with and changing to snow showers. A light coating of snow is possible by Saturday morning.

The Ohio river at Pittsburgh is expected to reach the Mon Wharf Parking area Saturday evening before cresting Sunday morning at 19.2 feet, putting part of the North Shore Riverwalk under water.

The river should drop below 18 feet again by Monday afternoon.

Winds will also pick up late Friday through Saturday, with gusts to 35 mph at times, especially during the day Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s much of the day Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s.

