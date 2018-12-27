PITTSBURGH - It will be another cold start Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s across the region.
Mostly cloudy skies will push in during the afternoon. The majority of the day will be dry, but an area of low pressure will produce rain Thursday evening and overnight.
The best timing for rain is between 9 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.
Rainfall amounts will reach close to a half inch in most locations, with a few isolated higher amounts.
Along with the rain comes rising temperatures. The daytime high Friday will break into the low 60s, with a few lingering showers.
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. A cold front moves in for the weekend and drops temperatures back into the upper 30s to low 40s.
A few flurries are possible on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry and seasonable.
Another system producing more rain looks to arrive for New Year's Eve. There’s a good chance of breaking the wettest year on record.
