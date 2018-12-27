  • Rain pushing in Thursday as temperatures rise

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It will be another cold start Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s across the region.

    Mostly cloudy skies will push in during the afternoon. The majority of the day will be dry, but an area of low pressure will produce rain Thursday evening and overnight.

    Related Headlines

    The best timing for rain is between 9 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

    Rainfall amounts will reach close to a half inch in most locations, with a few isolated higher amounts.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Along with the rain comes rising temperatures. The daytime high Friday will break into the low 60s, with a few lingering showers.

    Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. A cold front moves in for the weekend and drops temperatures back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

    A few flurries are possible on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry and seasonable.

    Another system producing more rain looks to arrive for New Year's Eve. There’s a good chance of breaking the wettest year on record.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories