Say it ain't snow -- again!
Another spring storm pushed rain into the area overnight, with colder air changing the rain to snow early Thursday morning.
Temperatures will stay above freezing, so most roads will be wet during the morning commute, but you'll need the winter coats Thursday.
Highs will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel much colder through the day.
No snow accumulation is expected as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s during the day.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a change in the weather pattern that could help us turn the corner from winter to spring this weekend.
