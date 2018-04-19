  • Rain pushing through area, changing to snow Thursday morning

    Updated:

    Say it ain't snow -- again!

    Another spring storm pushed rain into the area overnight, with colder air changing the rain to snow early Thursday morning.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at rain tonight changing to snow showers Thursday

    Temperatures will stay above freezing, so most roads will be wet during the morning commute, but you'll need the winter coats Thursday.

    Highs will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel much colder through the day. 

    SIGN UP FOR SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

    No snow accumulation is expected as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s during the day.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a change in the weather pattern that could help us turn the corner from winter to spring this weekend. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain pushing through area, changing to snow Thursday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday night, making wet roads icy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icy spots Tuesday morning after light snow overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winter chill will stick around at least 1 more day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend