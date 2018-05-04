  • Rain pushing through area; strong storms possible

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Scattered showers and a few strong to severe storms will be in the area Friday.

    Storms could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts over 50 mph. Small hail is also possible.  

    There will be a few light showers Friday morning.

    The most widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be late in the afternoon, after several dry hours during the day.

    Showers and storms will quickly exit the area around sunset Friday night.

    Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system and pinpointing when and where rain is most likely, and where strong storms could be possible. Keep checking back often for updates. 

