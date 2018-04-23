  • Rain returns Tuesday

    Updated:

    Clouds will thicken Monday night with rain showers developing toward Tuesday morning.

    There will be scattered showers Tuesday, with most areas seeing a quarter-inch or less of rain through Tuesday evening.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at rain moving through area Tuesday

    Showers will be steady at times, slowing your commutes and making for a wet walk to the bus stop. 

    Temperatures Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs in the 50s.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain returns Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring-like weather continues Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday night, making wet roads icy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Icy spots Tuesday morning after light snow overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winter chill will stick around at least 1 more day