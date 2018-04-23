Clouds will thicken Monday night with rain showers developing toward Tuesday morning.
There will be scattered showers Tuesday, with most areas seeing a quarter-inch or less of rain through Tuesday evening.
Showers will be steady at times, slowing your commutes and making for a wet walk to the bus stop.
Temperatures Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs in the 50s.
