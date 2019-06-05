PITTSBURGH - Dust off the umbrella, showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday.
There will be a few rounds of rain through the day Wednesday and into the evening that will dampen area roads. Some of the heavier rounds of rain will lead to ponding and hydroplaning.
Related Headlines
Watch for quickly changing conditions as showers will be scattered throughout the day.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday afternoon that could create wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and small hail. Most of the thunderstorms will be out of the area by midnight, and we'll be much quieter again Thursday despite some clouds.
Expect only a stray shower Thursday, with fairly dry conditions through the weekend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}