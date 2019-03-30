PITTSBURGH - You'll need an umbrella to start the weekend, and a winter coat by the time it ends. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking big changes this weekend, and it starts with wet weather and, the chance for some heavier rain.
Today will start with scattered showers, but by late day-a line of steadier rain and gusty winds will sweep across the area. Right now, severe weather is not in the forecast, but-our team of meteorologists will be watching this system closely. Stronger wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.
Behind the rain, layer up for the cold. Temperatures will fall nearly 30º from this afternoon to Sunday morning, taking wind chills down into the 20's. Leftover rain showers will change to snow showers, with light accumulation possible on some grassy areas.
