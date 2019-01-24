PITTSBURGH - Rain will quickly change to snow during the early morning commute as a cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures will drop from the mid-40s into the lower 30s in a matter of a few hours changing the rain to snow.
Icy conditions are possible for the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses. Most areas will pick up a quick half inch to an inch of snow through 10 a.m.
We have new timing of when rain showers turn to snow -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
Total snow accumulation will be around 1" to 2" for most of the area by the end of the day.
Winter chill will settle in behind this system keeping high temperatures in the teens and 20s through the weekend. Several systems will also bring snow showers to the area through Sunday.
